Royals mark Battle of Vimy Ridge centenary in France as Queen praises Canadian sacrifice

Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Credit: AP

Princes Charles, William and Harry have joined together in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and honour the sacrifice of Canadian troops. Vimy Ridge, in which 3,598 Canadians died, was fought in 1917 in northern France during the First World War. The battle was a strategic victory for the Allies and forms an important part of Canada's national identity - commemorated on the back of their $20 note. The royals were joined by France's President Francois Hollande and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who all attended a ceremony at the site of the conflict on Sunday. A special message from the Queen also praised the "courage" and "ingenuity" of Canadian troops.

Canadian troops arrive in Belgium ahead of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Credit: AP

Vimy Ridge, which formed part of a larger British-led offensive between April and May 1917 called the Battle of Arras, resulted in the loss of 158,000 Allied troops, including Australians. Lasting three days from April 9, Vimy Ridge saw four military units from Canada fight together for the first time as the Canadian Corps. The Commonwealth country sustained 7,000 injured alongside its dead.

Tunnels and trenches at Vimy Memorial Park in France. Credit: PA

In her message, the Queen said that there would be "difficult memories of loss and of suffering, but also memories of many heroic acts of bravery and of sacrifice". "On this day a century ago, thousands of Canadian soldiers stood far from home together with their allies in defence of peace and freedom," she said. "They fought courageously and with great ingenuity in winning the strategic high point of Vimy Ridge, though victory came at a heavy cost with more than 10,000 fallen and wounded."

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande. Credit: AP

Roughly 25,000 young Canadians, descendants of those who fought in the battle and Canadian military veterans were all in attendance for the ceremony. Princes William and Harry laid a pair of boots at the site as part of a symbolic tribute to those killed. The Queen said as Colonel-in-Chief, Captain General and Air Commodore-in-Chief of Canadian Armed Forces units she had often seen the "professionalism and dedication" of the Commonwealth nation's military. She ended her message: "It is our duty to remember and honour those who served so valiantly and who gave so much here at Vimy Ridge and throughout the First World War."

Prince Harry laid a pair of boots and flowers. Credit: AP