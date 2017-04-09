Swedish store criticised for selling damaged goods at 'reduced price'

The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen lorry, leaving four people dead and 15 others injured, has been criticised for announcing it will sell damaged goods at a "reduced price".

The Ahlens department store in Stockholm apologised "for a bad decision" in promoting the offer, and for announcing they will reopen just two days after the attack to sell the goods.

Ahlens said their motivation "was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives."