Tributes to 'Father of Rock'n'Roll' Chuck Berry at his funeral

Chuck Berry's family, friends and fellow musicians remembered the rock'n'roll legend at his funeral in his home town of St Louis on Sunday.

Berry, known as the "Father of Rock'n'Roll", died aged 90 on March 18.

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was among those to pay tribute to him at the service, while former US president Bill Clinton sent a letter in which he called Berry "one of America's greatest rock and roll pioneers".

Berry played at both of Mr Clinton's presidential inaugurations.

Simmons, who had not been scheduled to speak, took to the podium to say Berry had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and that he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.