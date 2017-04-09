US deploys warships to Korean peninsular

The United States has deployed warships to the Korean peninsular as concerns grow over North Korea's nuclear programme and recent ballistic missile tests.

The US Navy strike group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, with support from several missile destroyers and missile cruisers.

It comes just days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of South Korea, according to officials in Seoul.

The White House said President Donald Trump and South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn spoke by phone on Saturday and agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea.