Weather: Gloriously sunny for most as temperatures rise towards 25C

After a chilly and locally foggy start most southern and eastern areas will have another dry and gloriously sunny day.

However, wet and rather windy weather will move in across the north and west of Scotland and into Northern Ireland, with cloud gradually increasing across the rest of Scotland, Wales and the north and west of England too.

In the sunshine temperatures could reach a very warm 24 or 25 Celsius (75 to 77F), although colder air will be arriving in the far northwest.