Wonga warning to 245,000 UK customers after possible data breach

Almost 250,000 of Wonga's UK customers may have been affected by a data breach.

The payday lender has launched an investigation into "illegal and unauthorised access" to customers' personal information, both in Britain and Poland.

Stolen data might include account numbers, sort codes, addresses and the last four digits of users' bank cards.

Roughly 245,000 customers could have been targeted in the UK and 25,000 in the eastern European nation, a spokesperson confirmed.