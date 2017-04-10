A dry night for most, but rain for Scotland

Rain continues to edge into Scotland tonight. The rain will accompanied by strong winds too. However for the bulk of England, Wales and Ireland it will remain dry with some clear spells. Tonight will be noticeably cooler compared to last night. A touch of grass frost can be expected, particularly across rural parts come dawn.

It will stay wet across Scotland tomorrow with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will be heavy at times with some gusty windy conditions too. Away from the rain, many of us enjoying another dry and fine day with sunny spells.