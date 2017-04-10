Barclays boss Jes Staley faces investigation over bank's whistleblowing programme

Barclays boss Jes Staley is being investigated by the financial watchdog over the bank's whistleblowing programme and will have his pay docked.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have both commenced investigations.

The probes concern an attempt last year by Mr Staley to identify the author of a letter that raised concerns about the bank's whistleblowing procedures.

Barclays said that Mr Staley "honestly, but mistakenly, believed that it was permissible to identify the author" of the letter.

Barclays has decided to issue the chief executive with a formal written reprimand and ensure that a "very significant compensation adjustment" be made to Mr Staley's pay packet.

The amount docked from Mr Staley's salary will be decided after the FCA and PRA investigations are over.