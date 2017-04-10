British Vogue appoints Edward Enninful as first male editor

Edward Enninful is the first male editor of the magazine in 100 years. Credit: Mert & Marcus/PA

British Vogue has appointed its first male editor in its 100-year history. Edward Enninful will take over the reigns of the fashion bible from current editor Alexandra Shulman on August 1. Shulman announced in January that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in the role. She said it was a hard decision to quit, but she wanted to "experience a different life".

Current Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman will step down in August. Credit: PA

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of publisher Conde Nast International, cited Enninful's work at Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani, as having "attained landmark status in recent cultural history". He described Enninful as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist" in an internal announcement.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss are friends of Enninful's. Credit: AP

Who is Edward Enninful?