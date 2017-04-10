Collectors set to cash in on new £1 coins

You would think that a £1 coin would be worth exactly one pound.

But some lucky recipients of early or rare versions of the new twelve-sided coin could be set to cash in to the tune of hundreds of pounds.

The new twelve-sided currency started going into circulation on March 27th.

A number of unusual variants including early mock-ups or coins with errors are being offered to collectors on ebay for sums reaching up to several hundred pounds.

One expert said that anyone lucky enough to have got a rare variant could be "sitting on a future goldmine".