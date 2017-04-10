Colorado police officer filmed body slamming young woman

The nine-second video shows Michaella Surat and an unidentified officer who appears to be trying to restrain her, before he flips her onto the floor.

Shocking footage posted online on Saturday captured a Colorado police officer body slamming a 22-year-old woman, throwing her onto the ground.

Kate Kimble, spokeswoman for Fort Collins police force, said that body slamming was a "standard arrest technique" and said that Surat had assaulted the officer before being subdued.

Kimble said police were called about a disturbance involving Surat's boyfriend, and that she "shoulder-checked" one of the officers.

She then tried to leave the area with her boyfriend, Kimble said, and when told she couldn't leave, "physically obstructed and struck" the officer.

Surat was charged with third-degree assault and obstruction.

In a statement on Sunday, Fort Collins' police chief John Hutto said the footage which had been posted online, lacked context.