Dramatic dash cam footage shows moment car flips over roundabout

A woman who downed vodka then flipped her car over a roundabout and onto its roof while her toddler was seated in the back has been jailed.

Tania Chikwature, 32, was more than three times over the drink-drive limit when she lost control of her Nissan Qashqai while driving to a wake.

She overtook a lorry on a roundabout approach, and her vehicle hit a concrete island and was launched 14 foot into the air before landing on its roof, Peterborough Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

Her 20-month-old son was in the back of the car at the time and was unhurt but shocked. Chikwature sustained unspecific injuries.