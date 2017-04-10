Estonian police to be given teddy bears to comfort traumatised children

Police in Estonia are to be given teddy bears in case they need to comfort traumatised children.

A charity is planning to donate two teddy bears to every police car in the Baltic country.

Kaur Vahtrik, a spokesman for the Traumamommik (Trauma Teddy) charity, said it has so far raised nearly €4,000 (£3,400) through crowdfunding, more than half the €7,000 target (£6,000) set for the end of April.

About 1,000 teddies will be given to the Estonian police on June 1, International Children's Day.

The bears will help children "overcome traumatic experiences" that have occurred on roads, in schools or at home, Mr Vahtrik said.

About 1,000 such incidents happen in Estonia every year, of which 300 are traffic crashes.

Similar campaigns have been conducted in Australia and the Netherlands.