G7 meeting: Russia and Syria could face 'further sanctions', says Boris Johnson

Senior Russian military officers involved in supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's campaign of repression against his own people could face international sanctions, Boris Johnson has warned. Arriving for talks with G7 foreign ministers in Lucca in Italy, the Foreign Secretary said the Russians "have a choice" to "stick like glue" to the Assad's "toxic" regime or "work with the rest of the world" to find a political solution to the Syrian civil war. Mr Johnson added that Russia "needs a way out and a way forward" as he warned Russian President Vladamir Putin he was "toxifying the reputation of Russia" through his association "with a guy who has flagrantly poisoned his own people".

Vladimir Putin is one of Bashar al-Assad's biggest allies. Credit: AP

The Foreign Secretary said US President Donald Trump's decision to launch cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in response to the regime's use of sarin nerve agent had "changed the game" and the Russians had to decide which side they were on. "We will be discussing the possibility of further sanctions certainly on some of the Syrian military figures and indeed on some of the Russian military figures who have been involved in co-ordinating the Syrian military efforts and are thereby contaminated by the appalling behaviour of the Assad regime," Mr Johnson told reporters. "They have a choice. That choice is to stick like glue to the Assad regime - that toxic regime which poisons its own people and is indeed poisoning the reputation of Russia - or to work with the rest of world to find a political solution," he said. Mr Johnson defended his decision to pull out of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, saying that it was important US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had the "clearest possible mandate" when he went to Moscow to deliver the response of the G7.

Boris Johnson was due to meet Sergey Lavrov for talks this week. Credit: PA