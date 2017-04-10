Government to 'hit litter louts in the pocket' with £150 fines

Litter louts in England could be hit with £150 fines under new plans unveiled by the Government.

Current fines are set by individual councils, but the Government hopes introducing heftier fines will help tackle rubbish dumping.

Under the plans, vehicle owners could be fined if it can be proved litter was thrown from their car, even if they did not throw it themselves.

Councils will also be stopped from charging people for disposing DIY household waste at rubbish dumps.

Another part of the plan will see Highways England target the 25 worst litter hot-spots across the roads network.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom unveiled the national litter strategy, which aims to reduce the near £800 million clean-up costs of littering.

Ms Leadsom said: "Litter is something that affects us all - blighting our countryside, harming our wildlife, polluting our seas, spoiling our towns, and giving visitors a poor impression of our country.

"Our litter strategy will tackle this antisocial behaviour by building an anti-litter culture; making it easier for people to dispose of rubbish; and hitting litter louts in the pocket.

"We want to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state than we found it, and tackling litter is an important part of our drive to make the country a better place to live and visit."