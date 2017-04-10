How will America bring Russia to heel over Syria?

Not so long ago, Rex Tillerson was the head of Exxon Mobil.

Years were spent dealing with Russia, so much so he was honoured with an award of friendship from President Putin.

Fast forward to his appointment as US Secretary of State and deciding where on the mantle to put that commendation must have been quite a quandary - especially in an administration publicly accused of cosying up to the old enemy.

Aware of the toxic nature of the allegations, the former oil man has sought to separate himself from old friends.

However, he could be forgiven for packing his gift from Putin as he heads back to Russia - via the G7 in Italy - to seek potentially the trickiest deal of his career.