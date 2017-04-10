Killed Derry teen Manus Deery 'totally innocent'

A coroner has said that a Londonderry teenager who was killed by a British soldier in 1972 was "totally innocent" and did not pose a threat to anyone.

Manus Deery, 15, was with a group of friends when he was shot in the head by a soldier from a sentry post on the city's walls.

The soldier has since died.

Mr Justice Adrian Colton said that the British soldier was unjustified in discharging the fatal round that killed the teenager.

He added that the teen's character had been fully vindicated.