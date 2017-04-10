Malala Yousafzai made youngest-ever United Nations Messenger of Peace

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been made a UN Messenger of Peace.

The 19-year-old, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for her views on female education, will take up the role with a special emphasis on schooling for girls.

Having almost died in 2012 from her injuries, Ms Yousafzai becomes the youngest ever Messenger.

She was designated the role at a ceremony in New York on Monday.

UN Secretary General António Guterres described her as a "symbol of perhaps the most important thing in the world, education for all".

Ms Yousafzai follows in the footsteps of boxing great Muhammad Ali, Leonardo Di Caprio, Stevie Wonder and Charlize Theron who have all been UN Messengers of Peace.