Man jumps into frozen water to save his dog

The moment a man jumped into a frozen pond to save his dog after it fell through the ice has been caught on camera.

Duncan McIver threw himself into the icy water after his French Bulldog Cosmo got into trouble in Alberta, Canada.

In scenes captured by a news crew who happened to be filming at the pond, Mr McIver pushes his dog out of the water, falling through the ice himself and at times almost disappearing completely beneath the surface.

Both eventually made it safely back to dry land as a member of the news team called for help.

“As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in,” Mr McIver told CTV Edmonton. “I think most people would do the same for their dog.”