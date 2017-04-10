Officer tells ITV News: 'We will not bow down to terrorism' as thousands join Pc Keith Palmer funeral procession

Video report by ITV News West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Among the thousands of police officers from around the world attending the funeral procession of Pc Keith Palmer were six members of Wiltshire Police, who told ITV News they felt compelled to honour him. Despite not knowing the policeman personally, Inspector David Ibbott said his force had to pay their respects. He told ITV News: "We're there [in London] not just to remember Keith, but to send a real message out to those who will do our society great harm.

Wiltshire Police Inspector David Ibbott said his force will not bow down to terrorism. Credit: ITV News

"We're not going to bow down [to terrorism], we're going to give Keith a good send off and we'll be there to protect the public." The officers travelled the 100-mile journey from Westbury, in Wiltshire, to join Londoners and even colleagues from America and Canada, to line up and watch the officer's coffin make its final journey through the streets of the capital.

Officers stood in silence as Pc Keith Palmer's funeral procession drove past. Credit: ITV News