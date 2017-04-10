Westminster attack: Thousands expected at funeral of Pc Keith Palmer

Thousands of police officers will today join mourners for the funeral of Pc Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack.

The 48-year-old, who was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster on March 22, will be honoured with a full police funeral.

His coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster, where it has lain in rest overnight, to Southwark Cathedral for the funeral on Monday, followed by a private cremation.

The Queen gave permission for Pc Palmer's body to rest in Westminster's Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, an honour normally reserved for heads of state.