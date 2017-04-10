Pictured: Donald Trump thanks US Navy commanders for Syrian airstrike

Pictures capture the moment Donald Trump personally thanked US Navy commanders following the US's airstrike in Syria.

The President telephoned two commanders and congratulated them three days after the launch - a retaliatory move against President Bashar al-Assad.

Dozens of people were killed in Idlib in northwest Syria last week after the government purportedly dropped chemical weapons, prompting the US to launch Tomahawk missiles against one of the Arab nation's airbases.

On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer posted a picture of President Trump thanking Commanders Russell Caldwell and Andria Slough from aboard Air Force One.

In return, the navy posted their own images of the commanders receiving the calls.