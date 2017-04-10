Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be page boy and bridesmaid at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be page boy and bridesmaid at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The royal siblings will be part of the service taking place at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday 20 May.

Pippa is marrying her financier boyfriend James Matthews - the older brother of former Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.

The couple got engaged last summer after James is said to have proposed on a trip to the Lake District after less than a year of dating.