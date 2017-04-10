Primary school shooting leaves pupils injured in California

A number of people have been wounded in a shooting at a primary school in California, according to emergency services.

The shooting broke out in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino on Monday, leaving at least two pupils needing hospital treatment.

San Bernardino County Fire Department said over its Twitter account that the shooting appeared to be a "murder suicide".

"We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital," the fire department wrote on its Twitter page.

