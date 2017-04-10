South Korea gears up military in response to North Korea aggression

ITV News has witnessed first-hand the intensifying preparations of South Korea's military as it gears up to respond to an attack from North Korea.

In the otherwise secretive state, South Korea's neighbour has made little attempt to keep its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions under wraps; only last week, officials in Seoul claimed a ballistic missile had been fired into the waters off the east coast of South Korea.

Less than 50 miles south of the border between the two nations, jets are circulating the skies as pilots hone their combat skills just in case.

A shaky peace has existed between the neighbouring countries for 64 years, but over the last week the tempo of sorties has quickened in tandem with simmering tensions.