Syria and Russia high on agenda as Johnson attends G7
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet counterparts from leading nations in Italy for talks on Monday focusing on pressuring Moscow to pull out of Syria and ending Bashar al-Assad's grip on power.
The US and UK have blamed Russia for being complicit in the deaths of civilians in last week's alleged chemical attack and Moscow could face fresh international sanctions over its support for the dictator.
Mr Johnson spent the weekend speaking to G7 foreign ministers ahead of their two-day meeting in Tuscany.
The United States launched missile strikes on Syrian government targets in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons, the first such intervention by America.
The surprise strike - on the 77th day of Donald Trump's presidency - saw US forces in the Mediterranean strike the Shayrat military airfield early on Friday.
The site was targeted because US intelligence indicated Syrian military forces operating from the airfield were responsible for the attack in southern Idlib Province on Tuesday.
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said American military intervention was a "violation of international law" during telephone talks backing the Syrian regime.
An arm of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah issued a statement it claimed was on behalf of Russia, Iran and its allies, vowing to "reply with force" to any future aggression "in a variety of ways".
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will join Mr Johnson and ministers from France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada in Tuscany.
Mr Johnson will tell his counterparts that Assad has no future in Syria, Russia must stop supporting the regime and a plan to rebuild the country must be drawn up.
The Conservative minister has been criticised for pulling out of planned talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following discussions with the US.
Critics claimed the move left him looking "daft" and as though he "can't be trusted".
US secretary of state Rex Tillerson will go ahead with his visit this week to deliver a "clear and co-ordinated" message to the Kremlin.
At least 87 people, including children, are believed to have been killed in a suspected sarin nerve agent strike on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.