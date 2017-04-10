Syria and Russia high on agenda as Johnson attends G7

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet counterparts from leading nations in Italy for talks on Monday focusing on pressuring Moscow to pull out of Syria and ending Bashar al-Assad's grip on power.

The US and UK have blamed Russia for being complicit in the deaths of civilians in last week's alleged chemical attack and Moscow could face fresh international sanctions over its support for the dictator.

Mr Johnson spent the weekend speaking to G7 foreign ministers ahead of their two-day meeting in Tuscany.

The United States launched missile strikes on Syrian government targets in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons, the first such intervention by America.

The surprise strike - on the 77th day of Donald Trump's presidency - saw US forces in the Mediterranean strike the Shayrat military airfield early on Friday.

The site was targeted because US intelligence indicated Syrian military forces operating from the airfield were responsible for the attack in southern Idlib Province on Tuesday.