The double-amputee veteran taking on six marathons in the 'world's toughest race'

The organisers of the Marathon des Sables claim it is the toughest foot race in the world.

And having sweltered here for the past couple of days and seen the punishing terrain, I can only agree.

They don’t call it a running race, because even the elite athletes that take this on, stop and walk parts of the route across the Sahara desert.

At times the course traverses mountainous sand dunes and rocky terrain that not even our 4 x 4 can tackle.

Into this cauldron of heat steps Duncan Slater: an Afghanistan veteran and double amputee. This is his second attempt to finish the equivalent of six marathons within six days in temperatures that can touch 50 degrees Celsius.

Walking on newly manufactured state of the art carbon fibre prostheses, he is determined this year he won’t be defeated by the desert.