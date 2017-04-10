Time running out to save Great Barrier Reef as surveys show two thirds now hit by mass bleaching

Around 1,500 km of reef has been bleached within two years. Credit: ARC Centre

Scientists issued a stark warning that time is running out to save the Great Barrier Reef as latest surveys showed that two thirds of the ecosystem has been hit by mass coral bleaching within the last two years. A total of 1,500 km of corals in both the northern and middle sections of the reef have been badly impacted in back-to-back events, said ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies. Only the southern third of the famed reef has now escaped relatively unscathed. Professor Terry Hughes, director of the centre, told ITV News that urgent action was needed to stop record-breaking water temperature rises and save the unique ecosystem for future generations.

We have a narrowing window of opportunity to deal with global warming. If we do we will have the Great Barrier Reef - and if don't then we won't. – Professor Terry Hughes

Only the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef has escaped mass bleaching. Credit: ARC Centre

Reef bleaching is primarily caused by warming waters which leave the living corals several damaged or dead. Corals take up to ten years to recover after a bleaching, so to see such significant damage inflicted two years in a row is a serious blow. Dr James Kerry, who also worked on the aerial surveys showing the damage, said: “This is the fourth time the Great Barrier Reef has bleached severely – in 1998, 2002, 2016, and now in 2017. "Bleached corals are not necessarily dead corals, but in the severe central region we anticipate high levels of coral loss.” Last year the reef was badly damaged by warm waters in the northern region linked to the El Nino global weather event. However scientists were concerned to see that this year there was also major bleaching even without such extreme weather.

Scientists warned urgent action is needed to save reefs worldwide. Credit: ARC Centre