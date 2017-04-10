United States will 'definitely consider' further action against Syria

The United States will "definitely consider" further action against the Syrian government if there is a repeat of last Tuesday's chemical attack which killed more than 80 innocent civilians, the White House has said.

US President Donald Trump ordered a surprise airstrike of cruise missiles on a Syrian airfield last week in retaliation for the attack on the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian backers are believed to have been responsible for carrying out the chemical attack, in which the nerve agent Sarin was used.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, the Trump administration's press secretary Sean Spicer said: "When you watch babies and children being gassed and suffer under barrel bombs you are instantaneously moved to action.

"This president has made it pretty clear that if those actions were to continue, further action will definitely be considered by the United States."