Will the UK join America's military action in Syria?

Theresa May is taking a short Easter break walking in Wales but, according to No10, has also been making calls on the Syria crisis.

High on the call list has been the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

They agreed their support for the US strikes on Syria and "discussed using their influence to bring about a peaceful settlement in Syria".

How much influence they have is the question.

Asked this morning if the UK was considering joining in America's military action, the Prime Minister's Spokesman repeatedly said "Our focus is on a political solution".