'I wasn't scared' says woman who faced down EDL activist at Birmingham rally

A young woman pictured staring down an English Defence League (EDL) activist at a rally by the far-right group has said she was "not scared in the slightest" during the confrontation.

The image of Saffiyah Khan watching with an amused smile as EDL leader Ian Crossland seethes in front of her has been widely shared on social media.

Ms Khan reportedly stepped in when EDL protesters confronted a woman wearing a hijab who had been shouting at them

The picture, taken by Press Association photographer Joe Giddens, has come to symbolise resistance to the rally, which took place in Birmingham on Saturday.

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, tweeted the image asking, "who looks like they have power here", while ITV's Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan described it as "photo of the week".