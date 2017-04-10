- ITV Report
'I wasn't scared' says woman who faced down EDL activist at Birmingham rally
A young woman pictured staring down an English Defence League (EDL) activist at a rally by the far-right group has said she was "not scared in the slightest" during the confrontation.
The image of Saffiyah Khan watching with an amused smile as EDL leader Ian Crossland seethes in front of her has been widely shared on social media.
Ms Khan reportedly stepped in when EDL protesters confronted a woman wearing a hijab who had been shouting at them
The picture, taken by Press Association photographer Joe Giddens, has come to symbolise resistance to the rally, which took place in Birmingham on Saturday.
Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, tweeted the image asking, "who looks like they have power here", while ITV's Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan described it as "photo of the week".
Speaking to The Mirror newspaper, Ms Khan said that she stayed calm throughout the encounter at the protest, even when the activist was "poking his finger in my face".
"I couldn't understand what was being said though to be honest, it was all very mumbled," she said.
"But I wasn't scared in the slightest. I stay pretty calm in these situations. I knew they were trying to provoke me, but I wasn't going to be provoked.
"I didn't realise how many people would be so supportive, so it was worth it."
The EDL rally in Centenary Square attracted about 100 supporters and passed without any major disorder, police said.
West Midlands Police said two people, thought to be counter-protesters, had been arrested for alleged breaches of the peace.