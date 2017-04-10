These are the cries of Yemen's starving

As ITV News learns "pockets of famine" already exist in Yemen , Correspondent Neil Connery visits the country facing the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The screams hit you first. They echo out from the small room in this mountain village clinic.

They are the cries of Yemen's starving in what is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Inside the centre in Beni Haydan in northern Yemen, a dozen severely malnourished babies lie on two rusting beds.

At times their cries of pain are piercing.

Saida's fragile 17-month-old body bears the signs of acute hunger. Her sister tries to comfort her but the pain of malnutrition is too much.