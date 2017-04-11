- ITV Report
Armed robbers raid Wigan newsagent threatening staff and stealing 'significant' amount of cash
Four men armed with guns and machetes raided a shop in Wigan and threatened a female member of staff before making off with a "significant" amount of cash taken from a safe in the back office.
CCTV footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the terrifying ordeal.
Police said the men forced the woman, along with a male member of staff, into the back office.
The robbers then pointed their weapons at the man and the woman and threatened them, demanding cash, the police said.
In the footage the suspected robbers appear to be seen forcing the woman to her knees and forcibly searching her.
The incident occurred at about 6.05am on Tuesday 4 April at a shop in Platt Bridge.
The men involved in the robbery are all described as white with local accents and wearing dark clothing with balaclavas and gloves.
Police are appealing for information.
Detective Constable Jessica Samouelle said: "Not only have these callous criminals stolen a significant amount of cash from an innocent business, but they've held two staff members at gunpoint and left them absolutely petrified.
"The degrading way that one of the men pushes the woman to the floor on the CCTV footage is particularly difficult to watch.
"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible for this appalling crime but we need the public’s help.
"If you recognise any of the men in the CCTV footage or you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time then I urge you to get in touch, you could hold vital information."
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.