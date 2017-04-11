Armed robbers raid Wigan newsagent threatening staff and stealing 'significant' amount of cash

The men forced the woman to her knees and forcibly searched her Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Four men armed with guns and machetes raided a shop in Wigan and threatened a female member of staff before making off with a "significant" amount of cash taken from a safe in the back office. CCTV footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the terrifying ordeal. Police said the men forced the woman, along with a male member of staff, into the back office. The robbers then pointed their weapons at the man and the woman and threatened them, demanding cash, the police said.

In the footage the suspected robbers appear to be seen forcing the woman to her knees and forcibly searching her. The incident occurred at about 6.05am on Tuesday 4 April at a shop in Platt Bridge. The men involved in the robbery are all described as white with local accents and wearing dark clothing with balaclavas and gloves. Police are appealing for information.

The men stole cash from a safe in the back office Credit: Greater Manchester Police