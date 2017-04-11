- ITV Report
-
Baftas 2017: Who is nominated for what?
The 2017 TV Bafta nominations have been announced, with The Crown leading the way, appearing in five different categories.
Claire Foy was given a nod for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while the programme was also nominated for best drama series.
While Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby secured best supporting actor nominations for their roles in the programme, which will return for a second series in November.
The winners will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins in London's Royal Festival Hall.
The other nominations are:
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
- Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe
- Cunk on Shakespeare
- The Last Leg
- Taskmaster
Current affairs
- Inside Obama's White House
- Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)
- Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)
- Unarmed Black Male (This World)
Drama series
- The Crown
- The Durrells
- Happy Valley
- War & Peace
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills, The Last Leg
- Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain's Got Talent
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
Factual series
- 24 Hours In Police Custody
- Exodus: Our Journey To Europe
- Kids On The Edge
- The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment
Features
- The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In ...
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Diane Morgan - Cunk On Shakespeare
- Lesley Manville - Mum
- Olivia Colman - Fleabag
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
International
- The Night Of
- The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Stranger Things
- Transparent
Leading actor
- Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father
- Babou Ceesay - Damilola, Our Loved Boy
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
- Robbie Coltrane - National Treasure
Leading actress
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Thirteen
- Nikki Amuka-Bird - NW
- Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley
Live event
- The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme
- Shakespeare Live! From The RSC
- Stand Up To Cancer
- The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
- David Mitchell - Upstart Crow
- Harry Enfield - The Windsors
- Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle
Mini-series
- The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
- National Treasure
- The Secret
- The Witness For The Prosecution
News coverage
- Channel 4 News: Brexit - Day One
- BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
- Sky News Tonight - Aleppo: Death Of A City
- Victoria Derbyshire
Reality and constructed factual
- First Dates
- Muslims Like Us
- The Real Marigold Hotel
- The Secret Life Of 5 Year Olds
Scripted comedy
- Camping
- Fleabag
- Flowers
- People Just Do Nothing
Single documentary
- Behind Closed Doors
- Hillsborough
- How To Die: Simon's Choice
- Hypernormalisation
Single drama
- Aberfan: The Green Hollow
- Damilola, Our Loved Boy
- Murdered By My Father
- NW
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Specialist factual
- Alan Bennett's Diaries
- Attenborough's Life That Glows
- Grayson Perry: All Man
- Planet Earth II
Sport
- The Open
- Rio 2016 Olympics
- Rio 2016 Paralympics
- Six Nations - England v Wales
Supporting actor
- Daniel Mays - Line Of Duty
- Jared Harris - The Crown
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Tom Hollander - The Night Manager
Supporting actress
- Nicola Walker - Last Tango In Halifax
- Siobhan Finneran - Happy Valley
- Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
- Wunmi Mosaku - Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Virgin TV's must-see moment
- Game of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards
- The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
- Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
- Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
- Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls' Gangnam Style
- Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer's Origins