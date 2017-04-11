Baftas 2017: Who is nominated for what?

The 2017 TV Bafta nominations have been announced, with The Crown leading the way, appearing in five different categories.

Claire Foy was given a nod for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while the programme was also nominated for best drama series.

While Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby secured best supporting actor nominations for their roles in the programme, which will return for a second series in November.

The winners will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins in London's Royal Festival Hall.

The other nominations are: