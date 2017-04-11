- ITV Report
Borussia Dortmund: One injured after three explosions near team bus
German football team Borussia Dortmund have said three explosions near their team bus has left one person injured.
Dortmund Police said some windows were broken on the bus while others were completely blown out.
At this stage it is unclear what caused the explosion, police added.
It comes as the side were due to play Monaco in the Champion's League quarter-final this evening.
The club said in a statement on their official Twitter account that players had been taken to safety.
The injured person has been taken to hospital.
The club said the match has been cancelled and will instead take place tomorrow.