British man jailed in US after attempting to have ex-wife murdered

A British man living in California has been sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to have his ex-wife murdered.

William John Wallace, 36, who was born in Walsall but lived in Santa Ana, attempted to have his ex-wife killed during their child support and custody family court hearings, the Orange County District Attorney said.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted murder, and two felony counts of solicitation to commit murder.

In 2013, the former couple was engaged in a child custody and support battle, and in August, Wallace hired an investigator to try to dig up negative information about the victim that could harm her in court.

The District Attorney's office said Wallace told the private investigator in September that he wanted his ex-wife killed, and in October asked him if he knew of anyone who could kill her and dispose of her body.

The private investigator reported it to police, and in December Wallace met with an undercover detective whom he believed could facilitate the murder.

Wallace offered to pay $30,000 for the murder and showed the undercover detective a photo of her so she could be identified.

He asked that the murder take place after December 23, as he was due to leave the country for Christmas.