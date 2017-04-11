'You shouldn't have to die': Parents fighting to keep sick baby alive to learn his fate

Parents fighting to keep their sick baby alive are expected to find out today if he will continue to receive life support.

Eight-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a form of mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

Doctors at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital think it is time to stop providing life support and move him to a palliative care regime, but his parents disagree.

High Court judge Mr Justice Francis has heard arguments on the case at a hearing in the Family Division and is due to announce his decision on Tuesday.

Postman Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of Bedfont, west London, want to be allowed to take him to a hospital in the US for a treatment trial.

In an emotional posting on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £1.2 million to pay for treatment, they said: "Charlie we are so immensely proud of you and we hope that we have done you proud by standing by your side and never giving up despite everything we've had to face.