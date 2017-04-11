Charlie Gard's life-support can be withdrawn, judge rules

Doctors can withdraw life-support from a sick child against his parents wishes, a High Court judge has ruled.

Eight-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a form of mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

Doctors at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was in Charlie's best interest to stop providing life support and instead move him to a palliative care regime, but his parents disagreed.

There was a scream of "no" in the court as the decision was announced by Mr Justice Frances, who had analysed evidence over three days and visited the child in hospital.