Charlie Gard's parents to set up charity with fundraising money if they lose appeal

But a High Court judge ruled his life support should be withdrawn after hearing from Great Ormond Street doctors who have been caring for him.

They reached their target on a Go Fund Me page more than a week ago after more than 80,000 people donated money.

The family have so far raised £1.2 million to take eight-month-old Charlie to America for ground-breaking treatment.

Charlie Gard's parents have said they will set up a charity to help other children with their son's condition if they lose their appeal.

Charlie's mother Connie Yates indicated what would happen to money raised if the judge went against their wishes.

She said: ''We have thought long and hard about it, and we would set up a charity for mitochondrial depletion syndromes (there are others that are more common than Charlie's specific gene).

''We'd like to save other babies and children because these medications have been proven to work and we honestly have so much belief in them.

''If Charlie doesn't get this chance we will make sure that other innocent babies and children will be saved.

''We would like some of it to go to research at the specific hospital that are willing to treat Charlie and the rest will be available to help other families to get the medication that their children desperately need."

A GoFundMe spokesman said officials would have discussions with Charlie's parents about what would happen to money raised for treatment.

He said: "We'll be speaking privately to the family in the next few days about what they want to do and how we can support them."