A temperature drop towards Easter - a good 10C lower than the weekend.

Tomorrow cloudy skies for most. Blustery downpours into Scotland, Cumbria and Northern Ireland and here chilly with brisk winds.

For the rest of us, overnight rain sliding through north-western regions into will reach parts of mid-Wales and the Midlands. Eastern areas will stay drier.

Highs of 15C or so at best in any sunshine.