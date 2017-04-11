- ITV Report
-
Denied boarding a flight: What are your rights?
Around 50,000 airline passengers boarding flights to and from the UK are 'bumped off' flights each year, according to the aviation watchdog.
Global outrage was sparked when footage surfaced of a male doctor being forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight in Chicago, leaving him bloodied.
Data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) showed an average of 0.02% of passengers experienced so-called 'denied boarding' in 2015 - many of which have been deliberately overbooked.
- Why do airlines deliberately overbook flights?
In their report, the CAA said: "The main reasons airlines denied boarding were due to overbooking or having to bring in a smaller aircraft than planned to operate a flight."
Many airlines operating at British airports decide to overbook passengers to compensate for the loss made when customers cancel or fail to show up for their seats.
This way, airliners can sell cheaper fares as there is less fuel waste from planes.
However when too many passengers show up, airline staff will ask - usually politely - if anyone is willing to surrender their seat in exchange for an incentive.
This is called a "bump" offer.
- What can airliners offer if you surrender your seat?
Airlines offer various incentives for passengers to leave their seat, which often increases until there are enough volunteers.
These incentives include cash, a night in a hotel or an upgraded replacement flight.
Travel writer Simon Calder said: "Overbooking is a benign practice in general. When it is done properly, it is a win-win for everybody involved.
"The airlines make more money so they say they can keep fares down, the environment is better off because planes are flying fuller, passengers that desperately need to travel can book a seat on a flight even though it's technically sold out.
"People like me who are happy to be flexible and to be paid money not to get on a flight are happy because we make more money on the deal than we paid on the flight in the first place."
- What are your rights?
If volunteers do not materialise, customers face being randomly selected to leave their flights.
Under EU regulations, airlines are required to pay immediate compensation if a person is forced off a flight.
According to consumer group Which?, passengers are entitled to the same assistance and compensation as if their flight was cancelled.
For long-haul flights, this is set at £512.
However, travel expert Simon Calder said passengers can protest about being forcibly removed.
He said: "Generally, the passenger can say I'm going to a wedding, I'm going to a funeral, I'm a doctor or a surgeon I've got to operate people in the morning and then a less time-pressed person will be forced off instead.
"I hope this simply trains the airlines to be much more focused on how to do it properly, rather than dragging people kicking and screaming from planes, which is never a good look."