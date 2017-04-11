Donald Trump says North Korea is 'looking for trouble' as tensions rise

North Korea has been pursuing a nuclear programme in breach of UN sanctions. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has said that North Korea is "looking for trouble" as simmering tensions between the two states continued to heat up following a US show of might in the region. Mr Trump warned he was "willing to solve the problem" of the rogue state alone in messages posted on Twitter. He has been trying to convince regional power China into taking a leading role on pressuring North Korea into halting its nuclear programme.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!

Mr Trump's administration has suggested they will offer China a better trade deal if it takes firm steps against North Korea, but Beijing has so far committed to only modest action. North Korea warned earlier today that they were "ready to react to any kind of war that the US wants" as the rhetoric between the two states heated up. Officials criticised the "reckless" US decision to send battleships into nearby waters ahead of annual war games with the state's neighbour South Korea - an event that always provokes a furious response from the North.

Mr Trump has tried to persuade Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take action against North Korea. Credit: AP