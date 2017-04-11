Ed Sheeran settles $20m claim over 'copying' Photograph

Ed Sheeran has settled a $20 million (£16m) lawsuit in which he was accused of copying another track when penning hit song Photograph.

Sheeran was accused of "note-for-note" copying Amazing, which was released by former X Factor winner Matt Cardle in 2012.

Photograph, from the British star's album x (Multiply), reached number 15 in the UK singles chart in 2014, while Amazing peaked at number 84 in 2012.

A California court order signed on Monday said the case had been dismissed after an agreement had been reached between the parties, but details of the settlement were not revealed.