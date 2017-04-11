Egyptian churches cancel Easter celebrations after IS bombings

Egyptian churches in the city of Minya have cancelled Easter celebrations in mourning for 45 Coptic Christians killed after two bombings in churches during Palm Sunday ceremonies.

The Minya Coptic Orthodox Diocese said celebrations will be limited to prayers "without any festive manifestations".

Minya province has the largest Coptic Christian population in the Middle Eastern country.

Sunday's bombings, claimed by the so-called Islamic State, were the latest in a series of escalations by the group, which recently pledged to step up its attacks against the Egyptian Christian minority.