Executions decrease and signs show death penalty use fading

The number of state sanctioned executions being carried out last year has decreased dramatically since 2015, Amnesty International has said in their annual report on death sentences and executions.

At least 1,032 people were executed in 2016, compared to 1,634 the previous year.

In the US, there were just 20 executions last year, which is a record low for the country which normally features in the top five countries for executions.

The number of people sentenced to death last year in the US was just 32, reaching its lowest point since 1973.

Salil Shetty, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said: "The steady decline in the use of the death penalty in the USA is a sign of hope for activists who have long campaigned for an end to capital punishment.

"The debate is clearly shifting. Politicians should steer clear of the ugly ‘tough on crime’ rhetoric that helped drive a spike in executions in the 1980s and 1990s.

"The death penalty is not going to make anyone any safer."