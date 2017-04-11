French migrant camp burned to the ground after night of clashes between residents

A huge fire has razed a sprawling migrant camp in northern France overnight, sending residents running for their lives and reducing their makeshift homes to a "heap of ashes".

At least ten people were injured in the blaze at the sprawling Grande-Synthe encampment just outside the northern French city of Dunkirk.

It had been home to at least 1,500 people packed into closely-packed wooden huts.

Residents and local officials reported that the fire had been started after fights between Kurdish and Afghan nationals.