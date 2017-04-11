G7 ministers reject Boris Johnson's call for targeted Syria sanctions

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations have rejected Boris Johnson's call for targeted sanctions against senior Russian and Syrian figures.

The foreign secretary had hoped to persuade G7 ministers at a meeting in Lucca in Italy, but the group said there must be an investigation into last week's chemical weapons incident in a rebel-held town before new measures could be adopted, according to a UK government source.

The option of sanctions will remain on the table, the source said.

Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano, who called the summit "a political success", said: "There was a prevalent position, which is very similar to the Italian one. We must have a dialogue with Russia and we must not push Russia into a corner."