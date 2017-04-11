Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law admits computer hacking

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law has admitted computer hacking in an alleged plot targeting the celebrity chef's business.

Chris Hutcheson, 68, was charged under Operation Tuleta with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

Three of his children - Adam Hutcheson, 46, Orlanda Butland, 45, and Chris Hutcheson Jnr, 37 - also faced the same charge.

All were said to have been part of an alleged plot to hack the computer system at Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd between October 23 2010 and March 31 2011.