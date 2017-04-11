How you hold your smartphone can 'give away passwords and PINs to hackers'

The way you hold your phone could give away your PIN and passwords to hackers, new research suggests.

Cyber experts at Newcastle University say they have been able to reveal the ease with which malicious websites and apps can spy on users using the motion sensors in smartphones and tablets.

Analysing the movement of a device as the keyboard was used, they were able to crack four-digit PINs with 70% accuracy on the first guess and 100% by the fifth guess.

However, despite the industry being aware of the problem, no solution has been found, partly because there is no uniform way of managing sensors across the industry, the study explained.

Lead author of the study Dr Maryam Mehrnezhad, a research fellow in the School of Computing Science, explained that apps and website do not need to ask users' permission to access sensors, such as GPS, cameras and microphones.

The team identified 25 different sensors which are standard on most smart devices and could be used to give information about the user.