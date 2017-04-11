Huge fire devastates migrant camp in northern France

A huge fire has devastated a migrant camp in northern France hours after clashes between groups living there.

Hundreds of migrants were evacuated to local gyms after the fire destroyed wooden shelters at the Grande-Synthe camp outside Dunkirk late on Monday.

Earlier riot police had been sent into the camp to stop clashes between 100 to 150 migrants that left five injured and three in hospital with knife wounds.

Officials believe the blaze was linked to the clash, which was thought to have been between Kurds and Afghans.

"Many of the cabins have burned down or are still on fire, more than half the camp has been destroyed," a spokesman at the regional prefect's office said.

Up to 1,500 migrants live in the camp between Dunkirk and Calais, which was set up in 2016 by Doctors Without Borders.